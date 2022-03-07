Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Down 10.2%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 199,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 87,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

