Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.43

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.43 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 9919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 2,351.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 420,773 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

