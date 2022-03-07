Todd Christopher Longsworth Sells 1,094 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 710,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.10 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after purchasing an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $22,522,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

