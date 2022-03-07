TON Crystal (TON) Price Hits $0.37

TON Crystal (CURRENCY:TON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One TON Crystal coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Crystal has a market cap of $274.49 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of TON Crystal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TON Crystal has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00083540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TON Crystal Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Crystal’s total supply is 5,039,122,946 coins and its circulating supply is 735,353,906 coins. TON Crystal’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon and its Facebook page is accessible here . TON Crystal’s official website is freeton.org . The official message board for TON Crystal is medium.com/freeton . The Reddit community for TON Crystal is https://reddit.com/r/TONCRYSTAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

