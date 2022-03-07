Tonya Austin Sells 1,409 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06.

On Friday, February 11th, Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30.

On Friday, January 14th, Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09.

On Friday, December 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.12. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

