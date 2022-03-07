Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.62

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 10219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Torrid by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Torrid by 23,069.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

