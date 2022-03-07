ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other ToughBuilt Industries news, CEO Michael Panosian bought 263,365 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 694,036 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 2,590.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 938,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 903,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 464,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 6,199.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBLT opened at $0.18 on Monday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBLT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

