Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $170.75

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $170.75, but opened at $162.50. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $163.19, with a volume of 1,894 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.38 and its 200 day moving average is $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.