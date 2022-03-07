Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $170.75

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $170.75, but opened at $162.50. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $163.19, with a volume of 1,894 shares trading hands.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.38 and its 200 day moving average is $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
