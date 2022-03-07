TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TRTX opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

