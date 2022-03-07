TPI Composites, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TPI Composites in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.
TPI Composites stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $448.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.
In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
