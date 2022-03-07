Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00011666 BTC on major exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00264013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001363 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

