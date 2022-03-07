Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $144.46

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $144.46 and last traded at $144.54, with a volume of 2012128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,354 shares of company stock worth $12,281,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

