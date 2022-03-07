Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $18.00 on Monday. Traton has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

Get Traton alerts:

TRATF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Traton from €34.00 ($38.20) to €30.00 ($33.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.