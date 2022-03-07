Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.13

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 957325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.53.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,803 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.