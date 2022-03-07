Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Tim Jones Purchases 1,116 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones bought 1,116 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($13,341.69).

TET stock opened at GBX 921.04 ($12.36) on Monday. Treatt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 842 ($11.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,315 ($17.64). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £551.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

