Trias 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00104888 BTC.

About Trias

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

