Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.39% of Trinity Capital worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 218,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

