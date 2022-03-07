Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.69

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$29.69 and last traded at C$30.17, with a volume of 182767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSU. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.94.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.