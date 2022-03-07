Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Down to $98.64

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.64, but opened at $92.37. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $92.37, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
