Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Down to $98.64

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.64, but opened at $92.37. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $92.37, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

