Trollcoin (TROLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $229,455.88 and $26.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.66 or 0.99829974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00073258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022546 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.