TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0023

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $69,313.82 and approximately $17,300.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00103386 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

