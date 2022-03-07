Truist Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

