Truist Financial Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Truist Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $106.10 on Monday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $155,157,000 after buying an additional 45,962 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $69,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Best Buy by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 1,938.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,257 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

