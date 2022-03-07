Truist Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $2,989,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

