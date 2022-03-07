Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.30

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$80.30 and last traded at C$81.67, with a volume of 84180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.93.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. The stock has a market cap of C$859.30 million and a P/E ratio of 207.94.
Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)
