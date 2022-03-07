Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.84. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

