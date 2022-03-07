Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,354 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock worth $122,591,115. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

