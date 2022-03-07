Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 558,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $120.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

