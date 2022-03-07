Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $190.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.