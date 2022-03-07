Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.19% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $154,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.