Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $3.59 Million in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of ForgeRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $49,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock Inc has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

