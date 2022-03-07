Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 7,384 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.83 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

