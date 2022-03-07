TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.68) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.88) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.80).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 173.45 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 166.70 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 264.73.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

