Turing Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing’s (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. Turing had issued 36,842,106 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $773,684,226 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

TWKS opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95. Turing has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turing in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Turing during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Turing during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Turing during the third quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Turing during the third quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

