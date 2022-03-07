Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 97,300 Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.36% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 218,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 193.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

TRIN opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $495.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

