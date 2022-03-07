Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $486.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

