Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.48 Million Stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) by 2,242.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.56% of Eargo worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Eargo by 203,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eargo by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

