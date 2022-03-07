Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 402.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ferro worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ferro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Ferro by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.