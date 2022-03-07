Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 254.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $23,436,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

