Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 81,500 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.41% of CalAmp worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CalAmp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CAMP shares. cut their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $244.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.