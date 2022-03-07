Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 88,800 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Sterling Construction worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRL. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

STRL stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $846.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

