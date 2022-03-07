Typhoon Network (TYPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,895.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $202,671.76 and approximately $2,895.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.74 or 0.06555751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,122.38 or 1.00420761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.