Tyra Biosciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:TYRA) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th

Tyra Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Tyra Biosciences had issued 10,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $172,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.