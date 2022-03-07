Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 175021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSFY. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.09) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($49.67) to €43.50 ($47.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

