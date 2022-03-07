UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $30,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,882,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,407 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 459,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,720,000.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72.

