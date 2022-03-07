UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Bentley Systems worth $31,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $3,093,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 63,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 112.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 172,218 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 135.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

