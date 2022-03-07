UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Wynn Resorts worth $35,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

