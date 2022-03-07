UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 28,794 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of SEI Investments worth $39,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.95. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

