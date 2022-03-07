UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 38,795 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Unity Software worth $34,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,624 shares of company stock worth $48,429,576. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of U stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.19. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

