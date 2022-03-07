UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 84,811 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,811 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of RenaissanceRe worth $37,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $144.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

